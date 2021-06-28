Bigg Boss Turns Prashanth Sambargi Into A Ghost, Check Housemates' Reaction

In yesterday's episode of Super Sunday with Sudeep, the Kannada Bigg Boss host showed the exit to Prashanth Samabargi in the elimination round. But just when the atmosphere in the house turned tense, Kichcha Sudeep stated much to the relief of everyone, that Prashanth Sambargi had not been eliminated but turned into a ghost and that contestants must fail to acknowledge his existence and behave as if he is not in the house.

This new creative task assigned by Bigg Boss has enthused not only contestants but also viewers who are happy with the fresh perspective. Also, BBK viewers are hailing Colors Kannada for their creative idea and say that such tasks have made the second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss much more interesting than the first installment of Season 8 before the show was suspended over the pandemic shutdown.

Colors Kannada has released a promo in which Prashanth is seen playing pranks on people as a ghost and all his housemates are having fun at his expense. Have you seen the promo yet? Have a look...

