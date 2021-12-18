It is the last Saturday of season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Bigg Boss Telugu has managed to hold the audience under its grip, and the contestants did their best to entertain and keep viewers glued to their televisions with their drama. The TRP rating of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is said to be lower when compared to season 4. Bigg Boss producers changed many rules in the game for season 5, one of which was wild card entry. A Wild Card could not be planned for season 5 due to the COVID 19 situation in the state. Even host Nagarjuna did not step into the house, as he does every season. We may have to wait to see if he enters the glass house today.

At the beginning of the show, the audience cribbed that the contestants were not giving any content to the show and that the season was boring. As the days passed, the show became interesting, and Shanmukh and Siri's chemistry and fights worked to bring up the TRPs of the show. As there is just one day more to go for the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale, everyone are keen on knowing who the winner would be this season. The buzz on social media suggests that Sunny may bag the trophy and Sreerama Chandra might be the runner-up. But before that here is a list of Bigg Boss Telugu winners from season 1 to season 5.