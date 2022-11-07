Bigg Boss Telugu Week 10 Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is inching toward the finish line. The show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Bigg Boss' job is to entertain the viewers, the most entertaining part in the house are nominations and eliminations. It seems the week's elimination are here.

If you are waiting to know who all got nominated for the tenth-week elimination, here we go.

According to sources, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Aditya, Srihan, Faima, Keerthi and Vasanthi are said to have been nominated for this week's elimination.

The whole house has been nominated except Raj and Rohit. It will be interesting to watch out that who is going to get evicted from the show.