Bigg Boss Telugu viewers Troll Sreerama Over Hamida Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set to celebrate the Dussehra festival in tonight's episode. Top singers and dancers will be performing on the Bigg Boss stage. We can see King Nagarjuna in Banga Raju costume. Nagarjuna welcomes Most Eligible Bachelor stars Akkineni Akhil and Pooja Hegde for movie promotions. Akhil and Pooja Hegde spend some time with contestants and entertain them.

For the last season, Samantha hosted the Dussehra special show. Now netizens are missing Sam on the Bigg Boss stage. Anyway, the contestants enjoy the Dussehra special celebration with Nagarjuna. Now there is a prediction that Hamida will be eliminated from the glasshouse. However, should wait for the official announcement. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers troll Sreerama over Hamida's elimination. They are making a meme out of Sreerama and Hamida. Netizens say that earlier, Sreerama chose Bigg Boss Title over Hamida, and if any female contestant makes a wild card entry, then Sreerama will choose that female contestant if he builds a good bond with her. And a section of the audience says that if Hamida played her own game instead of running a love track with Sreerama, she would survive few more days in the Bigg Boss glasshouse. Follow Sakhi Post for more updates.