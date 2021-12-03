Bigg Boss Telugu Viewers Give Nicknames To Top 7 Contestants

The top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 are now competing to win the ticket to finale task. However, in yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss disqualified Shanmukh Jaswanth, RJ Kajal and Priyanka Singh from the task as they got fewer points.

With this, Sunny, Maanas, Sreerama Chandra and Siri were qualified for the next rounds. The Bigg Boss makers have released a promotional video on Star Maa in which, all the contestants choose to play "Focus" game. In the game, all the contenders should listen to the sounds played by Bigg Boss and note them down.

As per latest buzz, it is reported that Siri won the task and became the winner of ticket to finale task.

Now, Bigg Boss audience who are watching the show from the very beginning have given nicknames to the top seven contestants. Are you curious to know what are they?

Have a look...

Shanmukh- Brahma of the House

Priyanka- Amara Premikuralu(Famous Lover) of the House

Siri- Beauty of the House

Sreerama Chandra- Mr Cool of the House

Sunny- Entertainer of the House

Maanas- Silent Killer of the House

Kajal- Attitude Woman of the House.

