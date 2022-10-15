Bigg Boss Telugu: Sudeepa Or Rajasekhar Who Will Be Evicted?

The weekend is here and it is time for Nagarjuna to return to Bigg Boss sets. The host, as is the practice, is dispassionately going to evaluate the contestants' performance in the house.

Keerthi, Sudeepa, Aditya, Srihan, Arjun, Geetu, Adi Reddy, Inaya and Rajasekhar have been nominated for eviction.

If sources are to be believed, Keerthi, Aditya, Srihan, Arjun, Geetu, Adi Reddy, and Inaya are in the safe zone.

The bottom two contestants are Sudeepa and Rajasekhar, one of whom is in clear danger of being shown the exit door as per unofficial polls.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show?