Bigg Boss Telugu Season Day 27 Highlights: Natraj Master Eliminated

In yesterday’s episode, all the housemates dedicated a dance to Nagarjuna celebrating 25 years of ‘Ninne Pelladatha’. Then contestants split into two groups and played Pictionary. Nagarjuna saved Siri and Lobo while Natraj Master got eliminated.

After walking out of the Bigg Boss house, Natraj Master compared Siri to a Snake, Lobo with Rat, chameleon as Vishwa, Ravi as Fox, Parrot as Priyanka, Sreerama Chandra the crocodile and Maanas as donkey.