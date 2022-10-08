Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Will Nagarjuna Remove This Contestant?

It's time for Akkineni Nagarjuna to return to the Bigg Boss sets. Every weekend, the host duties of Nagarjuna begin with him visiting the house to roast the contestants over their performance in the house through the week.

For the unversed, Vasanthi, Inaya, Fiama, Aadi Reddy, Chalaki Chanti, Arjun and Bala Aditya and Marina have been nominated for this week's elimination. People are betting big time on who would get eliminated in the fifth week of elimination.

Looking at the unofficial voting percentage, Marina is likely to get eliminated from the glass house. If you look at the show, Chalaki Chanti is one of the noted celebrities in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house.

He is seen telling Bigg Boss that he wants to go home. Bigg Boss will send contestants who put in such requests. There is a possibility of Chalaki Chanti packing his bag to go home this weekend.

The buzz on social media suggests that Bala Aditya might also get eliminated from the show. We don't have any clue as to who will get eliminated from the house in tomorrow's episode.

Let's wait and watch to know who Nagarjuna will show the door to. It remains to be seen, how the show organizers are going to eliminate this week's contestants based on the voting poll or housemates' interest to stay in the show. Can't wait to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 6 weekend episode? So are we.