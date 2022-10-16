Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Why Did Geetu Lie To Bala Aditya, Housemates?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Weekend is here. Nagarjuna hosted the show on Saturday and one of the nominated contestants will be eliminated from the house today. According to the reports, Sudeepa is likely to be evicted from the house.

In Saturday's episode, Nagarjuna told who is good and who is average contestant in the show. He also gave rankings to the contestants based on their performances in the last week. He also gave some suggestions to the contestants and told them how to improve.

We all know that Geetu told Bala Aditya that he has to stop smoking for a week for the sake of housemates. For this Bala Aditya agreed. Geetu told the housemates that they have to starve for a week or else Bala Aditya has to stop smoking for a week. Bala Aditya told that it is difficult but still he has stopped smoking.

But actually, yesterday night, Nagarjuna showed Bala Aditya what has happened in the confession room. Bigg Boss told Geetu that the housemates have to gather all the sugar or Bala Aditya should stop smoking. Geetu wanted to bring a change in Bala Aditya. So, she lied to the housemate.

Bala Aditya didn't misunderstand Geetu for lying instead he said that she didit out of love. When Nagarjuna asked him whether Bala Aditya is going to quit smoking or not. Then he said that every week he is decreasing it and will quit smoking soon.

Now, netizens are in love with Geetu.

