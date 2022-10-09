Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Top Five Contestants Of BB House!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Weekend episode is always fun. In Saturday's episode, Devi Sri Prasad came as the chief guest and he released his pop song. Nagarjuna and Devi Sri Prasad were super excited to interact with the contestants of the house. Devi Sri Prasad said that he was blessed to be a part of the show.

We all know that one of the contestants from the nominated contestants will be eliminated in today's episode. Chalaki Chanti was evicted from the house.

After coming out of the house, Nagarjuna asked Chalaki Chanti to give marks to the contestants of the house. Chalaki Chanti gave Inaya 100 on 100 marks and gave more than 95 marks to Adi Reddy, Geethu, Bala Aditya and Sri Satya. So, according to Chanti, the aforementioned are the top five contestants of the house.

He gave more than 75 percent of marks to Srihan, Faima, RJ Surya, Marina and Revanth. Chanti gave below 35 percent of marks to Sudeepa, Keerthi, Rohit and Arjun Kalyan. He also gave some suggestions to the contestants of the house.

Also Read: Boss Telugu Season 6: BB Makers Wantedly Eliminated Chalaki Chanti?