Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Not Inaya, Surya Feels Like Crying And Hugging This Person

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Surya became the captain of the house. In the weekend episode, we have seen Surya and Inaya fighting with each other. Nagarjuna also suggested Inaya to focus on her game rather than concentrating on persons beside her. It is all known knowledge that Inaya and Surya share a very close relationship. Now, it looks like the relationship between them is not going well.

In Monday's episode, Surya was sitting alone and said that it feels very sad when someone who is very close to us fight with us. He said that he doesn't want to see Inaya's game as dead because of him. He also further stated that he likes independent women and Inaya is also one such person. He said that he wants to cry and hug his amma and bujjamma. He added that he wants to bring a change in the mind of Inaya. He also wants to play with a strategy and wants to make Inaya a strong contestant in the house.

