Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Srihan Feels Sad For Not Talking To Siri And Family?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: We all know that Srihan was first called to confession room to choose either a video call or audio message from Siri or food from family in Tuesday's episode. Then Bigg Boss didn't tell Srihan that there will be a chance to recharge the battery. Srihan thought of others and told Bigg Boss that he can't think of himself and use the battery and further stated that there are many people in the house who need to talk to their family members. So, he chose food from his family and he used 15 % battery.

Srihan got Mutton Biryani from his house. He felt so happy after having mutton biryani.

In Wednesday's episode, Srihan asked Bigg Boss that why didn't he tell that there is a chance to recharge the battery. He sits aside and feels sad. It looks like Srihan might have felt sad for not talking to his family and Siri. We all know that Siri and Srihan are lovers and they share a good rapport with each other. In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, Siri participated in the Bigg Boss. She was in the top five contestants list.

