Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Special Message For Arjun

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Bigg Boss is giving surprises to the housemates, he is calling each contestant to the confession room and is asking them to choose one from the three options like video message, audio message, either food or photo frame. The contestant has to lose some battery charging for the option they have chosen.

Arjun goes to confession room in today's episode and Bigg Boss asks him to choose, either a video message or audio call or food. Then Arjun asks Bigg Boss whether he can swap because Sri Satya needs to talk to her family and she needs it more than him. Then Bigg Boss told Arjun that he has to choose one and can't swap. Then Arjun chooses video message from his father.

Arjun's father asks him to concentrate on game and suggests him to play his game. He also told him that participating in Bigg Boss itself is a big gift and futher told him to give his best. He told him to prove himself in the BB house. Arjun's father also suggested him not to get distracted from anything.

