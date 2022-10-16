Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Sixth Week Eliminated Contestant Sudeepa Stunning Photos

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Finally, the day has arrived... One of the contestants from the house is going to step out of the house. According to the sources, Sudeepa is likely to get evicted from the house. This week, nine contestants are in the nominations. Geetu, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, Marina, Sudeepa, Bala Aditya, Srihan, Raj and Sri Satya are in the nominated contestants list.

Let us wait and see who is going to step out of the house.

As per our reports, Sudeepa is the seventh contestant who is going to be evicted. On the other hand, it is said that she has earned good amount for her stay in the BB house. Let us have a look at her stunning pics.