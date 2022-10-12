Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Every week one contestant will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. In the last week, Chalaki Chanti was evicted. This week, nine contestants are in the nominations. Geetu, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, Marina, Sudeepa, Bala Aditya, Srihan, Raj and Sri Satya are in the nominated contestants list.

Every Monday, there will be nominations and in the weekend episode, Nagarjuna will announce the contestant who is going to step out of the house. Let us wait and see who is going to be evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

In today's episode, Revanth, Adi Reddy and Geetu were taking and they spoke about elimination. Revanth and Geetu said that there might be double elimination in the house. Geetu said that if it is double elimination then Sudeepa and Keerthi may be eliminated from the house. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen in the house.

