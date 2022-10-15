Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Sixth Voting Results Out?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: A total of 21 contestants - Sri Satya, RJ Surya, Vasanthi, Shani,Inaaya Sultana Faima, Adi Reddy, Raj, Arohi Rao, Arjun Kalyan, Geetu Royal, Abhinaya Sri, Keerthi, Sudeepa, Srihan, Neha Choudhary, Chalaki Chanti, Rohit, Marina, Bala Aditya, and Revanth have entered the sixth season of Bigg Boss. Till now five contestants have been eliminated. Recently in the fifth week, Chalaki Chanti was eliminated. The remaining contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to give their best.

In the sixth week, who is going to step out of the house is the question that is doing all the rounds on social media. This week, nine contestants have been in the nominations.

According to the reports, Srihan is scoring good number of votes and the second position goes to Adi Reddy. The result may change at any time. As of now, Keerthi is in the third place and Geetu is in the fourth position. According to the sources, if the voting continues in the same pace, then all the nominated contestants will be safe except for Sudeepa and Marina. It is said that either Marina or Sudeepa may be out of the house. It is Bigg Boss, anything may happen. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.