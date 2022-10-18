BBT6 Seventh Week Voting Results: Strong, Weak Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Monday... It's time for nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. Bigg Boss told that Rohit can't be nominated because he was in direct nominations. Surya can't be in nominations because he was the captain of the house. So, this week he is safe.

Faima started the nomination process. She nominated Vasanthi and told the reason that she is not playing game and felt that she is weaker than her. She also nominated Bala Aditya.

Rohith nominated Revanth and Srihan

Sri Satya nominated Bala Aditya and Srihan

Adi Reddy nominated Arjun and Vasanthi

Srihan nominated Inaya and Keerthi

Geetu nominated Vasanthi and Bala Aditya

Marina nominated Revanth and Adi Reddy

Raj nominated Bala Aditya and Vasanthi

Inaya nominated Bala Aditya and Srihan

Arjun nominated Bala Aditya and Adi Reddy

Vasanthi nominated Raj and Revanth

Now, the nominated contestants for the seventh week are Revanth, Rohit, Bala Aditya, Vasanthi, Srihan, Adi reddy, Inaya, Arjun, Keerthy, Sri Satya, Marina, Raj and Faima.

The voting process has started from today itself. According to the sources, Revanth, Sri Satya, Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Srihan, Faima, Inaya are strong contestants of the house and Vasanthi, Rohit, Arjun, Keerthy, Marina and Raj are weak contestants of the house. However, it is Bigg Boss, any contestant may become strong at any point of time.

