BBT6 Seventh Week Voting Results: Strong, Weak Contestants
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Monday... It's time for nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. Bigg Boss told that Rohit can't be nominated because he was in direct nominations. Surya can't be in nominations because he was the captain of the house. So, this week he is safe.
Faima started the nomination process. She nominated Vasanthi and told the reason that she is not playing game and felt that she is weaker than her. She also nominated Bala Aditya.
Rohith nominated Revanth and Srihan
Sri Satya nominated Bala Aditya and Srihan
Adi Reddy nominated Arjun and Vasanthi
Srihan nominated Inaya and Keerthi
Geetu nominated Vasanthi and Bala Aditya
Marina nominated Revanth and Adi Reddy
Raj nominated Bala Aditya and Vasanthi
Inaya nominated Bala Aditya and Srihan
Arjun nominated Bala Aditya and Adi Reddy
Vasanthi nominated Raj and Revanth
Now, the nominated contestants for the seventh week are Revanth, Rohit, Bala Aditya, Vasanthi, Srihan, Adi reddy, Inaya, Arjun, Keerthy, Sri Satya, Marina, Raj and Faima.
The voting process has started from today itself. According to the sources, Revanth, Sri Satya, Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Srihan, Faima, Inaya are strong contestants of the house and Vasanthi, Rohit, Arjun, Keerthy, Marina and Raj are weak contestants of the house. However, it is Bigg Boss, any contestant may become strong at any point of time.
Also Read: BBT6: This Contestant Is Prabhas Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6