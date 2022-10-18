Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: All the contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 came to garden area today. Because, it's Monday and we all know that today is the time for nominations. Bigg Boss told the contestants of the house to nominate two housemates and have to give valid reasons for their nominations. The nominated contestants will sit in the chair and mud will be poured on them.

In Monday's episode, Vasanthi nominated Revanth and Raj. On the other hand, Raj nominated Vasanthi; Raj gave the reason that Vasanthi fears nomination. Vasanthi didn't like the reason which Raj has told. So Raj nominated Vasanthi and Vasanthi nominated Raj.

Then Raj sat on the chair and mud was poured on him. He sat on the chair without shirt. Then, all the contestants of the house called him Prabhas and now, some of the netizens also agreed to the fact that he looked a bit similar to Prabhas. However, this is a big compliment for Raj, right! With each passing day, Raj is improving and is playing his game.

