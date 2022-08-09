Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Promo on Disney Plus Hotstar, Says Nagarjuna

Aug 09, 2022, 10:18 IST
- Sakshi Post

Finally, the wait for the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu is over. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is likely to get launched in the second week of September. 

The show organizers unleashea pre-promo of sorts of the show. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 live feed will be available on Disney plus hotstar. The same OTT platform has shared the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

Here's the promo for you, check it out:

Talking about the contestants, Anchor Shiva, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT winner Hima Bindu, Anchor Dhanush, Suresh Kondeti, Deepika Pilla, Jabardastha Anchor Varshini are likely to be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

