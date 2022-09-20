Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Nominations: These Contestants in Danger Zone

BBT6: There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows in Telugu states. It is one of the most successful shows on Star Maa. Now, the show organizers are airing Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

It's been three weeks Bigg Boss Telugu 6 went on air. Shaani and Abhinaya Sri were eliminated from the house in the second week of elimination. We are all set to witness another round of elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu in another four days.

Vasanthi, Inaya, Srihan, Neha, Arohi, Chanti, Baladitya, Revanth, Geetu, and Sudeep have been nominated for this week's elimination. Going by the contestants' game play, we could easily predict that Vasanthi or Inaya might get eliminated from the house.

Currently, Vasanthi and Inaya are in the danger zone in unofficial polls as per the buzz. It will be interesting to see who will get evicted this weekend. Who do you think will get evicted from the house. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

