Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Nagarjuna Is Biased To These 2 Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Bigg Boss didn't like the way the housemates are playing the game. He said that none of the contestants are giving their best and further stated that they are not even following the rules imposed by Bigg Boss. In yesterday's episode, all the food was taken by the Bigg Boss and there was no food in the house. Bigg Boss told the housemates that they have to work hard and should win the tasks to get food. Let us wait and see how seriously, the housemates will take the tasks given by Bigg Boss.

Now, the news is that one of the netizens tweeted that Bigg Boss has turned "Biased Boss" this season and further added that "The moment he started announcing the names of people who stayed in their characters, I knew he would add his laadla Revanth and laadli Geetu to the list. Now waiting for the host to do their bhajana on the weekend."

Is this true? What do you say my dear readers. Do share your comments with us.

Revanth, Sri Satya, Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Srihan, Faima, Inaya, Vasanthi, Rohit, Arjun, Keerthy, Marina and Raj are in the nominations in the seventh week.

Also Read: BBT6 Contestants Have No Respect For Bigg Boss?