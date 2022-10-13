Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Know About Attitude Wala Girl Contestant Of BBT6

Bigg Boss Telugu Seaon 6: Bigg Boss Telugu Season is in the sixth week. We all know that contestants in the house have become friends and they are trying to give their best in the house. Now, the news is that some of the netizens are saying that Geetu Royal is an attitude wala contestant of the season.

We all know how Geetu behaves in the house. She even dared the Bigg Boss to make her cry. In today's episode, she has got a call from her father and she asked him how her game was so far. She even asked about the banners. It looks like she is well prepared and has her own strategies. In the confession room, she told Bigg Boss that she wanted to go with two choices, her cat hair and phone call. She said that she will choose two but she will tell the other housemates that she has chosen only one.

Geetu in conversation with her father said that she is playing her game well and when her father told her to maintain good rapport with the contestants of the house, then she said that it is impossible. After the call has ended, she still pretended that she is talking to her father.

What do you say my dear readers, Geetu Royal, really an attitude wala contestant of BBT6? Do share your comments with us.

