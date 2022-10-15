Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Geetu, Adi Reddy Are Fake Contestants?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is in the sixth week. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the weekend episode which is going to air today. Nagarjuna will return to the show on Saturday and Sunday. He will announce the contestant who is going to step out of the house. In Friday's episode, Surya became captain of the house.

In the previous episode, Vasanthi was also one of the contenders who was in the race of captain. But she couldn't win the captaincy task.

Vasanthi told that all the housemates are thinking that Adi Reddy and Geetu have more knowledge and they will guide the other housemates but the scene is totally different.

One of the netizens tweeted that Vasanthi is exposing both reviewers strategy and said that they are fake contestants and wantedly projecting themselves as strong contestants.

During the captaincy task also, Geetu gave some suggestions to Surya. After becoming captain, Surya thanked Geetu for all her support.

So, it looks like Geetu and Adi Reddy are playing the game with much strategies and if it happens there may be chance of them acting fake.