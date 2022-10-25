Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Eighth Week Voting Results: Weak, Strong Contestants Of BBT6

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Now, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is in its eighth week. This week, Rohit and Vasanthi are in the direct nominations. Bigg Boss told Sri Satya to start the nomination process. She nominated Surya and Marina. All fourteen contestants of the house are in the nominations. Bala Aditya, Adi Reddy, Faima, Geetu, Inaya, Keerthi, Raj, Revanth, Marina, Srihan, Rohit, Sri Saya, Surya, Vasanthi are on the list of nominated contestants.

According to the reports, Revanth is in the top position with the highest number of votes. Srihan is also having a good number of votes and he is in the second position. Adi Reddy is in the third position. We all know that Adi Reddy is the person who always wants to nominate the weak contestants. He has earlier nominated Marina and Vasanthi but still, they are not out of the house. He should remember one thing that he should also nominate strong contestants. Geetu is also one of the contestants who is getting a decent number of votes.

Inaya is also putting her efforts to give her best. Now, it looks like Revanth, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Geetu and Inaya are in the top positions with the highest number of votes. Now, coming to the weak contestants of the house, Raj, Marina, Vasanthi and Rohit. However, in Bigg Boss, anything may happen at any point of time. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the house.