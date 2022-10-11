Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: We all know that there was not that good relationship between Chalaki Chanti and Geetu and they had many arguments in the house. The issues between them were also not sorted out when Chalaki Chanti was in the house. In the fifth week, Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the house.

In one of the interviews, Chalaki Chanti was asked to tell about the contestants of the house in one word. He said that his ego was touched by Geetu. Chalaki Chanti also said that he didn't like the behaviour of Geetu Royal.

Inaya - Very good

Geetu - Sorry - Chanti didn't want to comment on Geetu and told next. After this netizens decoded that Chalaki Chanti might have a hatred feeling towards Geetu.

Raj - Beautiful

Surya - Super

Arjun Kalyan - Excellent

Arohi - Very good

Neha Choudry - Beautiful

Shani - Good

Abhinaya - Beautiful

After coming out the house, Chalaki Chanti thanked everyone for the support.

Also Read: Some Contestants Targeted Me In BBT6: Chalaki Chanti