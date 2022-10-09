Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Chalaki Chanti Didn't Care About Continuing Or Not In BBT6

Oct 09, 2022, 23:26 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in today's episode. We all know that Inaya, Chanti, Arjun, Faima, Adi Reddy, Marina, Baladitya, and Vasanthi have been nominated in the fifth week. Every week one of the contestants from the show will be eliminated. All the contestants are giving their best and are trying to prove their best.

Chalaki Chanti who got evicted out of the house, said that he gave his best in the show and won the hearts of the audiences and contestants. 

After Chalaki Chanti eliminated from the house, one of the netizens said that Chanti didn't care about continuing or not in the Bigg Boss house.

See how netizens are reacting to Chalaki Chanti's elimination.

