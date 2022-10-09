Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Chalaki Chanti Didn't Care About Continuing Or Not In BBT6

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in today's episode. We all know that Inaya, Chanti, Arjun, Faima, Adi Reddy, Marina, Baladitya, and Vasanthi have been nominated in the fifth week. Every week one of the contestants from the show will be eliminated. All the contestants are giving their best and are trying to prove their best.

Chalaki Chanti who got evicted out of the house, said that he gave his best in the show and won the hearts of the audiences and contestants.

After Chalaki Chanti eliminated from the house, one of the netizens said that Chanti didn't care about continuing or not in the Bigg Boss house.

See how netizens are reacting to Chalaki Chanti's elimination.

#biggbosstelugu6 #inaya to #chanti near the sendoff door "Meeru vacheyandi chanti garu nenu velthaa" Maybe that's her emotion or feeling But I laughed like a hell

😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

I don't know why!!!!!

Felt like a classic Cover Drive pic.twitter.com/kZpPwm33z5 — Damon Babu (@YSD_6093) October 9, 2022

#chanti av nice n he gave ri8 suggestions to everyone #biggbossTelugu6 — BeHappyDude💃 (@behappydude11) October 9, 2022

#BiggBossTelugu6

I think #ArjunKalyan is worst than #chanti..

Pls dont vote #arjunkalyan ...useless in the house...bokka gadu #srisatya venaka thiragadaniki ochadu....pls vote wisely...chanti untey atleast entertainment n nomination lo fire undidhi...cha — vinod (@trshvinod) October 9, 2022

#Chanti is very few contestants who mostly managed well not to hurt anyone while doing fun. Its very tough. He also has a very rare quality - Stayed calm mostly when any1 talks abt others in his presence. So S6 lucky contestants are👇#Keerthi#Marina#Rohit#BiggBossTelugu6 — BigBoss Telugu Views (@BBTeluguViews) October 9, 2022

