Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Audience Hate Geetu?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: BBT6 is going to enter the seventh week. In the nominated contestants in the sixth week, finally Sudeepa and Bala Aditya were left. Before that three nominated contestants were left - Geetu, Sudeepa and Bala Aditya.

Out of them, Geetu was saved. She thanked the audiences for their immense support. Geetu also said that she will make everyone proud and further stated that everyone will feel that they should have a person like Geetu in their homes. Then the audiences said no. It means audiences hate Geetu? No. But most of the people are not liking the attitude of Geetu.

In today's episode, Nagarjuna gave all the work to Geetu. All the housemates were happy with Nagarjuna and they thanked Nagarjuna for making Geetu do some work. But Geetu was unhappy. Revanth told that Geetu won't do anything in the house that's why she was not feeling comfortable in doing work. Then Geetu said that she will do her work but not others.