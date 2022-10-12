Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: After Chanti, This Contestant Wants To Leave BB House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: It's Wednesday, just three more days to go to know who is going to be evicted from the house. This week nine contestants have been nominated. Who is going to step out of the house is the question that is doing all the rounds in the social media. Some of the netizens are saying that there will be double elimination this week.

In today's episode, Surya tells Bigg Boss that he wants to go home and meet his mother. Then Inaya said that Bigg Boss will give him a chance to talk to his family members. In the last week, Chalaki Chanti also asked Bigg Boss that he want to go home and later he was evicted from the house.

With Faima, Inaya said that she is so happy in Bigg Boss than outside. Faima and Inaya hugs each other. Inaya apologised Faima, if she has hurt her. Then Inaya was called to confession room. If she wants a video call from her friend then she has to use 45% and for mother's audio message, 30% battery will be used and for photo frame, it is 25%. Inaya chose a photo frame. She said that she wanted to take the photo frame of mother and father. and thanked Bigg Boss. Inaya becomes so emotional after watching the photo frame of her family. Surya said that one can't compare the emotions or persons with any thing.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Tollywood Actor Seeks Support for Bala Aditya