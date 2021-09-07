Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5:Vishwa, Priyanka Get Power In New Task

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is one of the most controversial shows and it is drawing the attention of all the folks. Not only youngsters but also others are also paying attention to the show.

The show is full of fights, controversies, romance and whatnot... A total of 19 contestants have entered the house and six contestants are on the nominations list. On Monday, the process of nominations was completed; RJ Kajal, Jaswanth, Maanas, Ravi, Hamida, and Sarayu have been nominated. Who is going to step out of the house is the most sought after question. Let us not predict much because it is Bigg Boss... Anything may happen at any point in time in the Bigg Boss house.

A new promo has been out. In the promo, one could see Vishwa getting power. So, the Bigg Boss asks him to tell two names whose clothes and other things have to be handed over to the Bigg Boss. Then he names Ravi as one of the contestants. Then Ravi wears a girl's outfit and all the contestants make fun of him. In the promo, one could see Priyanka calling every guy her brother except for Maanas. The promo is both interesting and hilarious. Let us wait for the full episode. Until then, just give a look at the promo, it is simply superb. According to the reports, Priyanka Singh is likely to get power.