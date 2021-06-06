Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 To Start From July? Deets Inside

There is no need to mention how crazy the Big Boss reality show is on television whatever the language may be - Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil or Malayalam. It's just about enough that if any kind of news about the Bigg Boss show commencing will lead to fans celebrating big time...

In Telugu, however, the popularity of the Bigg Boss show is increasing season after season. The last four seasons have ended successfully and now efforts are underway to start the fifth season. Season 4 was a grand success despite the spread of the coronavirus.

Star Maa Program managers actually thought BigBoss 5 could be launched this summer. However, it was postponed due to the corona second wave. Now they are making preparations to start the fifth season. As part of this, there are reports that the contestants who are already participating in it are being interviewed through Zoom calls. The final contestants who are finalized on weekdays will be placed in quarantine after which the season begins. If all goes as planned it looks like the fifth season of Bigg Boss will start in the second week of July.

The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes of last season. So this time only popular actors are going to be brought into the show. The names of the contestants are slowly likely to be revealed one by one as the fifth season is about to start. It is rumoured that YouTuber Shanmukh Jashwant, TikTok star Durga Rao, anchor Varshini, comedian Praveen, anchor Shiva, Shekhar Master, comedian Hyper Adi, Singer Mangli and news anchor Pratyusha will be participating in this season. However, Hyper Adi, Shekhar Master and Mangli are busy with a series of offers to work on realty shows and is yet to be known as to whether they will do take up the offer. It seems that King Nagarjuna will be the host this season as well.

Lets us all wait and see once we get the official confirmation...

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss Season 5 on Sakshi Post

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Launch Date Locked?