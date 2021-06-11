Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Start Date, Promo Out?

It’s been more than six months Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 was concluded, and the house is still empty with curtains down. Over the past few days, we are hearing reports that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are finalizing contestants via Zoom.

It is being said that the show will start in the middle of July or August. According to sources, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to be launched in the month of September. The season 5 promo is expected to be out in the first week of September.

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who had hosted the third and fourth season, is expected to host the season 5 too. Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Sipligunj and Abhijeet won Bigg Boss Telugu for the past four seasons, respectively.