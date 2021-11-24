Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Sreerama Chandra Fans Troll Vishwak Sen: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television. The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is just around the corner. Bigg Boss viewers are desperately waiting to see who will be lifting the trophy like a king.

Sreerama Chandra has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house. He enjoys a decent fan following in the Telugu states. Now, Sreerama Chandra fans are trolling Telugu actor Vishwak Sen badly on social media.

The reason for Sreerama Chandra fans to troll Vishwak Sen is that the actor shared a story with a picture of Sreerama Chandra with a caption that goes like this: "Sreerama Chandra might got sugar that's why he is unable to sit at one place." However, Vishwak Sen extends his support to VJ Sunny. Now, SRC fans are trolling Vishwak Sen by posting nasty comments against him. Take a look at the tweets:

E Thuppas gadiki VD tho comparison enti asala 🤮🤮🤮#VishwakSen first u better get check ur sugar levels dude andarki chepthey saripodhu #SRC #SreeramaChandra #BiggBossTelugu5 — Muffin 🧁 (@evesiaa) November 23, 2021