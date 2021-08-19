Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 To Run For Six Months For Maximum TRPs?

The latest updates on the most controversial Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Season 5, go viral on social media. The promo, which got released a few days ago has created a buzz among the Television audience. However, the show organizers are planning to make the fifth season a grand success for which they are ready to spend a lot.

As per the industry sources, the makers of the show are taking a lot of care in finalizing the contestants. Social Media stars like Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Ravi, Anee Master are likely to take part in the show.

The latest news is that the show organizers and the entertainment channel Star Maa are planning to make a sensational decision regarding the telecast of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. It is being rumoured that the upcoming season of the reality show will be for six months.

The Bigg Boss makers had run the show for 105 days for the last three seasons. However, there are different opinions to held the show for six months during the Corona pandemic situation.

We have to wait until the organisers' official announcement to know how many days are contestants going to stay in the Bigg Boss House.