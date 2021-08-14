Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Promo Released: Check Official Launch Date

The most awaited promo of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been released by the Telugu entertainment channel Star Maa. The promo starts with a dialogue of Nagarjuna saying goodbye to the audience as Bigg Boss season 4 comes to an end.

Later, everyone feels bored in their houses. The camera goes into every house where boredom ( a person in the promo) rules the world. Later, suddenly Nagarjuna appears with a gun and shoots at the 'boredom' saying that there will be no boredom anymore.



Nagarjuna then announces that Bigg Boss Telugu is back with Season 5. After watching the promo, one can easily figure out that the song is apparently sung by Rahul Sipligunj. However, Nagarjuna and the show makers want to still keep some suspense for Bigg Boss addicts which is why they have not revealed the launch date of the show yet.

But as per industry sources, it is expected that the show will be aired from September 5 and the show makers have already finalized the contestants. For more quick and interesting updates about Bigg Boss Telugu 5, continue to follow Sakshi Post.