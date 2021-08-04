Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Promo Date Fixed: Details Inside

There’s no denying the fact that Akkineni Nagarjuna has become the face of Telugu Bigg Boss. We can’t imagine Bigg Boss Telugu without him, though Jr NTR and actor Nani successfully hosted season 1 and season 2 respectively. Show addicts, who have doubts about who will be hosting the show can stop speculating now. We would like to tell, Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing as the host even for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Recently, Nagarjuna wrapped up the promo shoot for Bigg Boss Telugu season 8. According to our trusted sources, the show organizers are planning to unveil the new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on the occasion of Independence day, August 15. The makers are gearing up to release a new promo by end of August. In fact, the show runners recently unveiled the logo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Talking about the contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deepika Pilla, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Shiva, Hyper Aado, Raghu Master, aming others are the probable contestants who will be part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Though, it is not officially confirmed from the makers’ end.

Back to Nagarjuna, he was last seen in ‘Wild Dog’, the film failed to live up to audience expectations. Next up, Nagarjuna will be next seen in ‘Bangarraju’, the second schedule of the film will commence from next week in Hyderabad.