Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Probable Contestants List Is Out!

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is likely to get start in the second week of September. Yes, what you read is right. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 promos are expected out to be in the second and third week of next month which is August. We are hearing several reports that Show organizers are planning to change the host for a new Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

It is being said that Rana Daggubati will be the new host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Unfortunately, Rana Daggubati had rejected it, as he felt hosting Bigg Boss is a risky thing. Now, it's confirmed Nagarjuna will be returning as the host for even Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Talking about the contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Ravi, Character Artist Surekha Vani, Navya Swamy, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Esha Chawal, Anchor Siva, Sekhar Master, Singer Mangli, Anchor Prathyusha, Tiktok star Durga Rao are probable contestants list for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. There's no official confirmation whether the above-mentioned stars will really participate in the show or not. Before jumping to any conclusion, we will wait for the makers to reveal the confirmed participants for the show.