Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Probable Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. It is worth mentioning here that the showrunners are all set to launch the new promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 by end of tomorrow. All the confirmed contestants will be sent to quarantine to a posh hotel in Hyderabad on August 22, 2021 before being taken to the Bigg Boss house. The show is gearing up to get launched on September 5, 2021.

Several celebrities' names are doing the rounds for quite some time now as probable contestants who will appear in reality shows. We have also revealed many times the names of rumoured contestants, but the official list of celebrities who will likely enter Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 house is yet to be released from the makers' end. However, we at Sakshi Post, have managed to gather the names of all the rumoured contestants who will probably enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

Here's the list of names for you, check whether your favorite celebrity is in the list or not.

RJ Kajal

Shanmukh jaswanth

Anchor Ravi

Siri

Actress Priya

Anchor Varshini

Actor Manas

Actress Uma

Nikhil

Lobo

Swetha Varma

Anee master

Actress Isha Chawla

Actress Lahari

Come back to Sakshi Post for more updates.