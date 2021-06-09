Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Postponed, Here's Proof

Is there any need to give introduction about Bigg Boss show? Obviously, a big No. Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular shows on small screen. Recently, we have seen Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Abhijeet won the trophy whereas Akhil secured second place. People loved the fourth season. Akkineni Nagarjuna acted as the host of the show.

Rumours are doing all the rounds stating that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to start in the month of July. But my dear readers, it is said that the makers are not planning to start the fifth season of Bigg Boss now. Want proof? Just give a quick scroll down...

Ohmkar's new show is going to start soon in the Bigg Boss timing slot. So, with this, netizens are predicting that Bigg Boss Season 5 has been postponed. Recently, the promo of Sixth Sense has been released. Ohmkar is going to host the show and it will start at 9pm from June 12th. It is said that this show will run for nearly three to four months. So, it is not possible to telecast Bigg Boss during this time. It is learned that Bigg Boss is likely to start in the month of August or October. Let us not decode much but wait for the official information.