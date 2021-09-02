Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Pilot Episode Set Leaked

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 viewers, are you excited to learn about the contestants and other Bigg Boss Telugu 5 insider information? If so, then check this out. It is known that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will start on September 5th and shooting will take place on September 4th. The contestants who are entering the glasshouse are in full gear and preparing for their performance in the pilot episode. Earlier, a few videos of competitors entering a star hotel for quarantine went viral on social media platforms.

Now the photo of the pilot episode set of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is doing the rounds on Instagram and other social media platforms. It seems that one of the show's crew members leaked it. Anyway, the set seemed to be full of lights and one of the contestants was performing the dance. After the first episode set leaked, the expectations of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 viewers went high. However, there are three more days to go. At present, contestants are under strict quarantine due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation in the state.