Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 New Rules to Be Gamechanger?

The most watched Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss has won the hearts of millions of viewers. The show makers are coming up with unique concepts every new season. From the season when Nargarjuna started hosting the show, Star Maa has managed to get massive TRP ratings. The speciality of Telugu Bigg Boss is that the makers always change the rules and give interesting tasks to the contestants. Now, the latest buzz is that the show runners are planning for nomination of contestants omn the first day itself. And there might not be a secret room this season. Instead of wild card entry, there may be challengers who will enter the house, like in Hindi Bigg Boss 14. Will these new rules in the Telugu House act as game changers?

However, if you take a look at the rumoured contestants' list, it appears that season 5 will be more thrilling than the previous seasons. Are you aware of the contestants who will be entering the glass house this season? If not, then check this out. Nikhil, Priyanka, Lobo, Anchor Varshini, Priya Raman, Anne Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth Padala, VJ Sunny, and Navya Swamy are rumoured to be appearing as contestants on Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Anyway, the logo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 was recently uneviled by the show runners, Star Maa. And the promo is expected to be out in the next week.

As per reports, Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will be begin from September 5, 2021. But we have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

Sakshipost will bring you all the updates on Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. Stay tuned.