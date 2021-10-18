Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Makers Forcing Lobo To Play The Game

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Lobo is enjoying his secret room task. All he has to do is observe the contestants in the house since the time he was sent there (Saturday). However, after being alone in the room for more than 30 hours, Nagarjuna also asked him about his experience. Lobo thanked the host for not letting him leave the house and letting him stay.

When Nagarjuna asked Lobo whether he wanted to stay or leave the Bigg Boss house, Lobo replies saying he cannot stay in such a place where everyone is acting and are having grudges between the contestants. However, Nagarjuna then forces Lobo to play the game as he thinks that Lobo is the only entertainer in the Telugu Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: These Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants Nominated in 7th Week Along With Lobo

BB viewers feel that Sunny is also giving entertainment to the house with his humour. But, industry sources say that Bigg Boss Show makers and Star Maa are showing partiality towards Lobo and is forcing him to continue in the game even after the latter expressing his disinterest in the show.

Bigg Boss fans have raised their objection to the favouritism that the makers are showing towards Lobo. What do you feel, readers? Share your views and let us know?