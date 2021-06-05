Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Launch Date Locked?

One of the most popular TV reality shows, Bigg Boss Telugu will soon be returning to the small screen. According to the latest reports, Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 is likely to be launched in July.

The show organisers are likely to make an official confirmation about the new season in a couple of days from now. The show makers are said to have finalized the contestants and they seem to have shifted them to a hotel for the mandatory quarantine period.

If everything goes well, then, Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 will start airing on television from July. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Speaking about the contestants, Shanmukh Jaswant, Singer Mangli, Anchor Varshini, Deepika Pilla and a few others are probable contestants in the upcoming season.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing the duties of hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as there’s no talk of replacement of host at the moment. Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss Telugu? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.