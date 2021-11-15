Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Grand Finale On This Date

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu 5 fans, here is some good news for you! The date for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has been confirmed. According to a source in the know, Bigg Boss Telugu's final episode will be held either on December 18 or 19. However, we should wait for the official announcement from the makers. Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about the grand finale. Everyone assumed that the Bigg Boss Telugu makers would have extended the show because it was performing well in terms of TRP ratings while they awaited the wild card entry. But it seems that the makers might not extend the show because there is no wild card entry for this season due to the COVID situation in the state. There are nine more contestants and four weeks left for the show.

The contestants who exited the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house are -Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Ravi, Siri, Manaas, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, and Priyanka.

According to social media platforms, the predicted contestants who are likely to enter the finale round are Shannu, Sreerama Chandra, Ravi, Sunny, and Anee Master.

For this week's nomination, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Siri, Manaas, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, and Priyanka are in the list. So this week's elimination will be much more interesting for the first time in season 5.

Let's see which contestant will get a red card for this week.