Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Fans Missing Abijeet

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has started and the first elimination took place in the last week. Sarayu who stepped into the Bigg Boss house as one of the contestants got eliminated in the first week.

Now, in the second week, Uma, Nataraj Master, RJ Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka, Anee, and Priya have been nominated. The war of words is going on amongst the contestants of the house. It is all known knowledge that the contestants who step into Bigg Boss house would argue over various issues. Bigg Boss will give tasks to the contestants and they have to perform. We all know that some of the contestants become friends whereas few others become enemies. However, it is quite natural in the house of Bigg Boss.

Now, the hashtag #BiggBossTelugu5 is trending on Twitter. Some of the netizens are saying that they are missing Abijeet, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. We all know that Abijeet is one of the persons in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 who had much clarity on his thought and used to take logic in the process of nomination. Here are a couple of tweets about Abhijeet.