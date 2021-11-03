Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Contestants and Their Positions in Week 9

The most popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, has completed 60 days and there are still 44 days left. The contestants who were left in the glass house are Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri, Priyanka, Kajal, Anee Master, Manaas, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Vishwaa, and Jaswanth.

In the eight-week elimination, Lobo got evicted from the show. The contestants who have been nominated for this week's elimination are Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Kajal, Priyanka, Siri, Jaswanth, Vishwaa, and Ravi.

Talking about the top five positions of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house according to the audience—Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Anee Master, Sunny, Ravi, and Manaas are believed to have a long stay in the house. The audience says that these five contestants will definitely win the ticket to finale