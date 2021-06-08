Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Cash Prize Will Be Doubled?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the dynamic stars of Tollywood. He has been ruling Tollywood for the past few decades. Though Nagarjuna is the son of late legendary actor Akkineni Nagaeshwara Rao, the actor earned an unfathomable fan following on his own with his hardwork, dedication and determination towards the craft.

A few years ago, Nagarjuna donned the hat of a TV host when he sat on the hot seat of ‘Meelo Evaru Koteshwaradu’. The show became an instant hit.

Later, Nagarjuna turned up as a host for the most popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. So far, Nagarjuna has hosted two seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu. That’s not all, he will also be hosting the new season Bigg Boss Telugu -5.

The show organizers are finalizing the contestants through Zoom call. All the finalized contestants, who will go through mandatory protocols of quarantine period and COVID tests. Speculations are doing the rounds that the the cash prize for the new season will be more than previous seasons.

If you recall, Abhijeet emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season-4 and he won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs, although he was eligible to get 50 lakhs. The show makers spilt the cash prize between the winner and the second runner up much to the disappointment of fans. Sohel received Rs 25 lakhs to withdraw from the title race.

The winner's cash prize was decent compared to the rest of the seasons. Now, the new season contestants will get good pay and the winner also gets a good cash prize, as per the buzz. Before jumping to conclusions, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers’ end. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the Bigg Boss updates.