Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: BB House Pics Leaked

Ever since the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been revealed, we are hearing a lot about the show. Some of the netizens are saying that Akkineni Nagarjuna is continuing as the host for the upcoming season as well. We all know that 'King' of Tollywood, Nagarjuna hosted two seasons and he won the hearts of the audiences with his strong hosting skills. Not only the fans of Akkineni but also others are wishing to have him as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 as well. Some other reports claim that Akkineni Nagarjuna has completed the shooting of the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Now, the leaked pics of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 sets are going viral on social media. Here are the pics just give a look at them. However, there is no clarity regarding this news.

It is said that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 have already finalized the list of the contestants and very soon they will be sent to a luxurious hotel for quarantine.