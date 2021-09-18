Bigg Boss Telugu Makers To Start Bada Boss On OTT

After Bigg Boss Hindi OTT became a huge success, now there are rumours that the Telugu Bigg Boss makers are planning to launch an OTT version in Telugu as well. Here are the details of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT as per industry sources.

The Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will probably be called by another name. The industry sources claim that the BB Telugu OTT version is to be named ‘Bada Boss’, however, there is no official confirmation about the name. The makers of the show are planning to start this show with a duration of only 50 days same as the ongoing Hindi version Bigg Boss OTT.

Sources claim that the contestants of Bada Boss or Bigg Boss Mini will have TV anchors and social media stars. The latest buzz is that TikTok star Durga Rao and many others were first approached for the television show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5, but later dropped to bring them onboard the OTT version.

From the contestants of Bigg Boss Mini, the top 4 finalists will probably be selected to send them into Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 which will be aired on Star Maa. Are you curious to know the names of celebrity contestants who will be taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT? Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for more interesting updates.