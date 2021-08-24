Bigg Boss Telugu Makers Poaching Jabardasth, Other Popular TV Serial Actors

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been creating a lot of noise lately on social media. Everything is going to be more fun for Bigg Boss viewers as the show makers are said to be planning some interesting games for the contestants to keep the viewers entertained. Senior Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Earlier, Nagarjuna had also hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and season 4. While the first and second season of the show was hosted by NTR and Nani respectively.

Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Lobo, Senior artiste Priya, Maanas of Koilamma Hero, RJ Kajal, Anee Master, Lahari Shari, Sarayu Suman, Jabardasth Varsha, Jabardasth Varshini, Navya Swamy are said to be confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Looking at the contestants' list, don't you feel, the audience would miss serial actors like Maanas, Navya Swamy, Jabardasth Varsha, Jabardasth Varshini and Karthika Deepam's actress Uma in their daily serials as these are popular stars on the Telugu small screen.

As all these contestants got an offer from Star Maa to participate in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. We also hear that they are getting a fancy remuneration. And most of the actors are leaving their shows mid-way to be part of the Bigg Boss as the TV reality show holds that much appeal and it is the dream of every artiste to enter the Bigg Boss house at least once in their career.

However, the buzz is that this will likely cause a burden for other serial makers. The sudden disappearance of popular stars from the show would surely impact their shows' TRPs. The buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss Telugu makers will certainly give tough competition to top rated shows after poaching well known faces from popular Telugu TV shows. It remains to be seen how the show makers would handle the sudden exit of popular names from their shows.

Meanwhile, there is extemsive preparations going on for the start of Bigg Boss Telugu and pictures from the sets of BB have also got leaked. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going be way better than all the previous seasons, it is being said. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the house attractive.

Enable notifications for Sakshipost, we are sure you won't disappoint you.