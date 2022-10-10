Bigg Boss Telugu: List of 6th Week's Nominated Contestants

With each passing day, Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is becoming a topic of discussion on social media. Last night, the host showed the exit door to Chalaki Chanti, who had failed to escape elimination after the viewers voted him out. Chanti was the fifth contestant to get eliminated from the house.

The show is not doing great in terms of TRPs, though. Monday is here, we are going to witness a spicy episode because it is nominations day. The many housemates have had their share of odd differences with one another. A verbal spat over nominations on silly grounds is expected to ensue once again.

Keerthi, Sudeepa, Aditya, Srihan, Arjun, Geetu Adi, Inaya and Raj are all set to get nominated for the sixth-week elimination round in tonight's episode. It will be interesting to watch who among them is going to get evicted from the house during the coming weekend.

